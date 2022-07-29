Carlos Santistevan Sr. said he was inspired to dedicate his life to creating colonial New Mexican art when he discovered he was a descendant of the first Native-born santero — or saint-maker — Pedro Antonio Freschi.

"I thought, 'My God, well then, maybe this is where this quest to become an artist has come from,' " Santistevan said.

Santistevan, 84, was was named best in show at this year's 70th annual Traditional Spanish Market for his unpainted wooden tenebrae — a candle holder used in religious services during the three days preceding Easter.

