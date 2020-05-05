The coronavirus pandemic is an insidious thief. It's robbed sign-making companies of customers and separated candidates from their slogans.
Missing in this primary election season are thousands of political signs that otherwise would occupy driveways and clutter empty lots.
But one giant political sign still hovers as an eyesore in downtown Santa Fe. Some might even say it's an improper use of state property.
State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard placed the sign on the front of the public building where she works at 310 Old Santa Fe Trail.
Her red-white-and-blue banner says: "In 2019, the State Land Office raised over $1,000,000,000 for New Mexico public schools, universities and hospitals."
Garcia Richard's name and title are splashed across the sign in larger letters. What good is a political statement if it doesn't pay homage to the politician behind it?
Garcia Richard, a Democrat, took office in 2019 when the state's oil industry was gushing green, the color of money. Lease agreements between drillers and the state existed long before her term began, but those sorts of details would only dilute a political sign.
Now the coronavirus has battered the oil industry and turned business districts into ghost towns. Money generated by state lands will plunge this year.
Garcia Richard took credit for a boom time with her sign stretching above the front doors of the State Land Office. Don't expect her update on revenues to be displayed as prominently.
Politics being what it is, the downturn might get a mention from the land commissioner that would fit on a postage stamp.
Garcia Richard and other statewide officeholders aren't on the ballot this year. The presidential primaries hold no suspense.
That makes the seven-way Democratic primary in the 3rd Congressional District the high-profile election for voters in Northern New Mexico.
But a down-ballot race for district attorney of the Santa Fe area is as important as the congressional election.
The sitting district attorney, Marco Serna, is one of the Democrats running for Congress. A prosecutor on his staff, Mary Carmack-Altwies, and Scott Fuqua, formerly a litigator in the state Attorney General's Office, are competing for the Democratic nomination.
No Republican is in the race, so either Carmack-Altwies or Fuqua will get the job as district attorney of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.
Serna won't be a tough act to follow. Raw and error-prone, he presided over an office that saw two murder cases dissolve without the defendants being brought to trial. In one, a man charged in the murder of a 67-year-old librarian walked free because Serna's staff didn't meet speedy-trial deadlines.
"The failure to comply with a constitutional requirement is not a technicality," Fuqua said.
What grade does Fuqua give Serna?
"It's hard to give the DA's office for the last couple of years anything higher than a C," Fuqua said. "I think there has been a little bit of a leadership vacuum in the office. Some of that has been because of Serna running a congressional campaign."
Carmack-Altwies declined to rate her boss.
"I'm not in the business of grading people," she said in a written response.
"I can tell you that here's what I would change at the DA's office: 1. Aggressively prosecute violent crimes. 2. Put the full power of the District Attorney’s office behind reducing crimes against children and ensuring violent offenders go to prison. 3. Refocus and resource drug and alcohol diversion and prevention programs, including increasing access to rehab programs, way more than we do now because we're never going to incarcerate our way out of addiction-driven crimes."
Fuqua also pledges to put away violent criminals. Running as a reformer, he says a solid work ethic has been absent from the District Attorney's Office, especially during Serna's run for Congress.
"Who are the boots on the ground? Who's running the office?" Fuqua asked.
The winner of the Democratic congressional primary is likely to be in power for at least 10 years and perhaps as long as 30 years.
Whoever becomes the district attorney probably won't serve that long, but the pressures will be just as great.
The U.S. House of Representatives has 435 members. The new district attorney won't be able to disappear into a crowd.
