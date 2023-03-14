As it turned out, Sen. Cliff Pirtle's worst move of the legislative session wasn't introducing a showboating bill to create a state holiday after the Super Bowl.

Pirtle, R-Roswell, stands accused of infidelity by his wife, Aysia. He isn't talking, but speculation at the Capitol is rampant the woman linked to Pirtle is a legislative employee. If it's true, he might face a Senate ethics investigation.

None of it will matter in the long run, except to people inside the Pirtles' household. Their pain is only beginning.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.