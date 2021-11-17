Old concerns about burned-out and unserviced streetlights are back in Santa Fe.
Although the city is in the midst of a massive, multimillion-dollar project to retrofit more than 5,500 streetlights, faulty lights left unserviced in various parts of the city have left some roadways in the dark.
City officials say that until the retrofit project is complete, many of the bulbs are the responsibility of the Public Service Company of New Mexico. But the utility's spokesman said PNM needs more information from residents and the city about where the lights are out.
It's unclear how many of the lights are down — neither PNM, which maintains the lights, nor the city of Santa Fe has the technology to track them — but a New Mexican reporter's drive around a number of blocks around the city revealed a string of nonfunctioning lights, many south of St. Francis Drive.
Those lights are "old lights and up to PNM to repair," Santa Fe Public Works Director Regina Wheeler wrote in an email.
"The lack of reliability and responsive repair is one reason for the conversion," Wheeler added.
PNM fields all maintenance complaints about all the lights, but after a $17 million project to convert more than 5,500 city streetlights to energy-efficient bulbs, Dalkia Energy Solutions will take over maintenance responsibilities from PNM for city-owned lights. Dalkia is the company overseeing the conversion project.
PNM plans to start conversion of its lights in 2023.
After the conversion, the city, through Dalkia, will own and maintain about 60 percent of the lights, while PNM will maintain its remaining lights.
Until the city and PNM complete the sweeping streetlight conversion project, the utility company has no way to know if streetlights are out unless residents report them, PNM spokesman Raymond Sandoval said.
It's a pitfall PNM is well aware of.
"If we think there is an issue, it's going to be a reporting issue," Sandoval added, imploring residents with downed lights to call PNM at 888-342-5766 or report the outages on its website, pnm.com/report-an-outage.
Sandoval said as of Monday, PNM only had a record of about eight lights out across the city, which will take an average of about 10 days after being reported to fix.
On Wednesday evening, eight lights were out along San Ignacio Road alone near San Isidro Apartments. Richards Avenue off Cerrillos Road, Jaguar Drive and Alameda Street had multiple outages as well.
The conversion project began Oct. 18 near the Santa Fe Regional Airport and has been steadily working east, according to a city website. The project is part of the city's plan to go carbon-neutral by 2040.
The project will be paid for via energy cost savings. According to the website, the $2.75 million project will save the city 2 million kilowatt hours of energy a year.
The conversion project will include smart technology that will inform Dalkia and PNM when a light needs to be replaced, Sandoval said.
PNM maintains 6,004 streetlights in Santa Fe and tries to keep the number of downed lights to about 67, or about 1 percent of total lights, Sandoval said. He noted the average for 2021 has been around 80 downed lights at any given time.
At the height of a spike, which usually occurs during the summer, Sandoval said, it could take about 26 days from when a light is reported to when maintenance crews are able to replace the light.
PNM faces a balancing act when picking which lights to repair, Sandoval said, especially if they are in line to be converted to an energy-efficient bulb in the near future. In that case, PNM will have to manage whether it makes fiscal sense to fix a light that will be replaced soon anyway.
"We have a responsibility for safety," Sandoval said. "We understand if a light is out and it is a high-traffic area, we want to make sure we get that light repaired. Yes, it is a balancing act of saving taxpayer money, because we are about to convert this anyway. But it is a question of public safety and are we doing the right thing for the public?"
Richard Rylee, a resident of San Isidro Apartments, said he has noticed nonfunctioning lights across the city and said the parties involved in streetlight maintenance need to "get their act together."
Others said Wednesday afternoon they hadn't noticed or, if they did, it didn't bother them.
Martin Glad, also a San Isidro resident, said it's possible he hasn't noticed because he's accustomed to a few nonfunctioning lights in the city.
"It happens," he said. "I don't do too much driving at night, but when I do, I've noticed a few."
Burned-out streetlights have resulted in legal action as recently as May, when a couple sued PNM after being struck and hospitalized in 2019 by a city-owned snowplow as they tried to cross Galisteo Street at Paseo de Peralta.
The lawsuit alleged that PNM failed its responsibility to keep pedestrians safe as they cross city streets. The case is ongoing.
Six days after the incident, the city announced that PNM was asking residents to report inactive streetlights directly to the utility. PNM officials said the new system was in place prior to the incident.
