The Santa Fe New Mexican fielded several calls from residents curious about the array of bright lights spotted in the skies over the region Thursday evening.
Lt. Chris McCord of the Santa Fe Police Department said his agency received a number of calls about the lights — which turned out to be a group of internet-driven satellites launched by Space X Starlink out of Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Thursday. According to the NASA website, the Group 4-3 mission carried 48 Starlink satellites and two ride share payloads. The effect looks like a moving constellation.
NASA said at least three more of those satellite flights are planned between Dec. 5 and Dec. 18.
Elon Musk et al are permanently changing global night skies with these long, multi-unit satellite arrays. This is just the beginning, with many, many more arrays to come. There will eventually be better internet service for some under-served areas, but the night sky around the world will not be the same. No longer will we be able to contemplate nearly the same starry nights seen by our earliest ancestors. That will be a loss to all of humankind.
Looked like a very long moving sky banner. Similar to seeing sattelites , after the reflection from viewer perspective changes, the sattelites seem to dissappear.
Its fun living in The 21st Century.
