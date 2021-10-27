A prescribed burn in the Aztec Springs area in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed, just north of Nichols Reservoir, is set to continue into the evening.
According to the city of Santa Fe:
The plan is to burn 304 acres today; the Forest Service advises that wind likely will push smoke into the city. Smoke-sensitive people and those with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting one's health can be found at nmtracking.org/fire.
Fire updates will be posted on the New Mexico Fire Information website and on the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information, call the Española Ranger Station at 505-753-7331.
