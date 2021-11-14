Santa Fe-area residents might see a low-flying helicopter as part of an inspection of transmission and distribution lines, the Public Service Company of New Mexico advises.
The inspection is set to be complete by Nov. 30, according to the utility's Facebook page.
Several people had contacted The New Mexican asking about the helicopter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.