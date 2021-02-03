New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed a petition Tuesday in state District Court seeking to have an arbitrator's order against Cowboys for Trump confirmed as an enforceable judgment.
The order, issued in July, directs the group to pay a $7,800 fine for failing to register as a political committee.
A federal judge recently dismissed a lawsuit filed by the group's jailed founder, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, in which Griffin had argued Cowboys for Trump should not be required to register as a political committee because it did not meet the definition of such an organization. Griffin is being held in a federal prison in Washington, D.C., on charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Toulouse Oliver's petition says she's been trying to enforce rules requiring the group to register as a political organization since January 2020.
The Secretary of State's Office and the group ultimately agreed to resolve the dispute through arbitration, the petition says, and the arbitrator issued an award in July ordering Cowboys for Trump to pay a $7,800 fine and register within 15 days.
According to Toulouse Oliver's petition, the group still has not complied.
"This would give us more teeth to enforce the arbitrator's award, more avenues for potential remedies to get them to register and pay their fine," said Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office.
The secretary of state also is asking the court to order the group to pay her office's legal costs associated with attempting to collect the fine.
Cowboys for Trump did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment late Tuesday.
