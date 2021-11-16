A second jury trial began Tuesday for 25-year-old Maury Elliot, a man accused of raping two teen girls and a woman in Santa Fe in late 2019 and early 2020.
Jurors in Elliot's first trial convicted him in July of raping a 15-year-old girl in October 2019. The second case, in which he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl a month earlier, was dismissed to allow time for further investigation.
All three accusers told police they believed Elliot had drugged them, according to reports.
Elliot — whose last name is spelled Elliott in some court documents — stands trial this week on three charges of raping a 27-year-old woman he had met outside a downtown bar in January 2020.
His public defender, Jennifer Burrill, said in her opening statements the sexual encounter between the two was consensual.
"She regretted having sex with a stranger she met that night," Burrill said. "Mr. Elliot is not guilty of any crime."
His accuser, who said she is from Texas but moved to Albuquerque in July 2020, took the stand as the state's first witness. She said she and a friend had been visiting Santa Fe to "do some shopping, bar hop a little bit and enjoy the last part of winter break."
They checked into a hotel around 3 p.m. and had been drinking for hours before they met Elliot on a downtown street, she said, adding he joined them as they went to a bar.
The bartender asked her friend to leave, she said.
She asked Elliot to wait outside with her friend while she settled the tab, the woman told the court, but only Elliot was there when she walked out.
That's when, she said, "everything goes fuzzy."
"The best way to describe it is I wasn't in control anymore," said the woman, who is now 29 and said she had spent four years in the Army National Guard. The New Mexican is not naming her because she is an alleged rape victim.
She and Elliot went to another bar, she said, but she couldn't recall much of what happened there.
"I wanted to go back to the hotel, and Mr. Elliot didn't have a way to get home," she said.
She said she arranged an Uber ride for Elliot and planned to walk back to her hotel, but "the Uber pulled up, and for whatever reason I got in the passenger side."
She described hallucinations during the trip. "I thought I was back in San Antonio and I was taking an Uber … with my Army buddies.
She also described being in an altered state at Elliot's apartment.
When Elliot tried to kiss her, she told the court, "I said, 'No. I have a boyfriend. I don't want to do that.' And he didn't listen."
He kept trying to draw her close, and she kept backing away, she said. When she ran out of space to behind her in his studio apartment, she tried to stay still.
"That's when he pushed me on his bed," she said, beginning to cry.
The woman said she didn't know exactly what happened next, but she recalled Elliot had taken off her boots, pants and underwear, and assaulted her as she lay "frozen" on the bed.
"Blind panic is what I felt," she said. "I wondered where my voice was. I wondered why all I could do was fold my arms up and hold on for dear life."
Then it was over, she said.
"He pulled away. I was moving on autopilot. I just put everything back on, grabbed my jacket. He walked me back outside. And I left. I was just trying to get away as soon as possible."
The woman said she began walking in the direction of the Plaza.
"Some of the sense of control was coming back," she said, but she still felt fuzzy.
She said she began hallucinating that she was on an Army base, walking toward the voices of drill sergeants.
The woman eventually flagged down a white truck carrying two city workers, who gave her a ride back to her hotel, she said.
Later that morning, she said, she realized she had left behind her purse and her friend's jacket and made arrangements with Elliot by text message to retrieve them.
When her friend woke up, the woman said, they went to Elliot's apartment, and he "flashed us a smirk" as he brought the purse and jacket outside.
From there, she said, they drove to the police department and then to a local hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault exam.
The woman's friend also took the stand Tuesday, giving some conflicting testimony.
The friend said Elliot followed the women into the bar, uninvited.
She also said the pair didn't go to Elliot's apartment to retrieve any missing items the following morning, though she recalled the accuser had mentioned wanted to go get something.
"I told her that was not a good idea and we should go to the police station," the friend said.
The trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.