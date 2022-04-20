TAOS — It's been nearly five years since Damian Herrera of Ojo Caliente was charged with killing three of his family members and two strangers in a 2017 killing spree that shocked Northern New Mexico.
Although prosecutors in the First Judicial District achieved convictions in four of the killings at a trial last year, which brought four consecutive life sentences for Herrera, a final trial in Taos County's 8th Judicial District for a fifth victim, Michael Alan Kyte of Tres Piedras, has yet to happen.
There are multiple roadblocks that still need to be cleared, said attorneys working either side of the case. Among them are determining whether Herrera is competent to stand trial; his resistance to communicating with his attorneys; the pandemic; and the unusually complex, multi-jurisdictional nature of his cases.
“The case is old,” admitted 8th Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya, who was appointed to replace former District Attorney Donald Gallegos two years after the 2017 shooting spree.
“COVID was a large contributor to that," he said. "But so are the two different cases and preparing for two different cases. The First District and us were jockeying to be the first."
The 8th District initially was up first for a trial, but a continuance in the case was granted. The First District was set for trial, but that case was continued as well. By the time the 8th District was back on track, the coronavirus pandemic had arrived, causing major bottlenecks in court systems across New Mexico and the country. The First District was able to hold a jury trial for Herrera in late July and August.
Herrera was sentenced in January to four life sentences and has appealed.
“Now that he’s been sentenced, we’re finally up," Montoya said.
However, there may be even more hiccups, according to court documents. Herrera’s lead defense attorney, Todd Farkas, declined to comment, but an audio log filed in District Court indicates the case was continued because Herrera’s lawyers said the suspect has been uncooperative and is ignoring their calls.
Herrera did not show up for a virtual hearing March 24 before 8th Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Shannon. When asked why, a guard at the New Mexico Corrections Department said Herrera had refused to leave his cell, according to the log.
Shannon also said Herrera had been denying attempts by a doctor to conduct a forensic evaluation.
“There is an issue with trying to ensure he’s going to be competent to stand trial,” said prosecutor Sherry Trevino, according to the audio log.
Farkas said he has still not been able to speak to Herrera and Herrera has refused to receive mail from him.
Farkas said they were planning to have a doctor review Herrera’s corrections records to see if he is competent to stand trial, a concern that has been raised multiple times in Herrera's case. Herrera spent several months at a state hospital undergoing treatment before he was deemed competent to stand trial in the Rio Arriba County case.
Farkas also said he was told Herrera had requested new counsel but the lawyer Herrera named is retired, according to the audio log.
Two other documents in the court system regarding Herrera's mental health remain sealed.
A competency hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Taos County Courthouse. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled to begin May 9.
“We're ready to go, and we've been ready for a couple of years now,” Montoya said.
Kyte’s wife did not respond to requests for comment.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.