State police arrested a second suspect Tuesday in the July 6 shooting death of a Las Vegas, N.M., girl near Storrie Lake.
Roger A. Tait-Gomez was arrested early Tuesday at his mother's home in Las Vegas, state police said in a news release. Suspect Nico Barela was arrested Friday.
Adelina Tafoya, 16, was shot in the head and died. Two others were injured. Tait-Gomez and Barela are accused of shooting at the group of teenagers because they mistook them for people who robbed a friend earlier that day, according to affidavits for arrest warrants filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
Another 16-year-old girl also was shot in the back of her head, and as of late last week was in critical condition at University of New Mexico Hospital, according to the affidavits. A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and sustained injuries to his right arm.
Both men are charged with an open count of first-degree murder, along with multiple other felony charges, including aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Barela is facing an additional charge of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon.
