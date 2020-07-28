New Mexico State Police arrested a second suspect Tuesday in a July 6 shooting death near Storrie Lake that killed a Las Vegas, N.M., girl and injured two other teens in what investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity.
Roger A. Tait-Gomez, 29, was arrested early Tuesday at his mother's home in Las Vegas, state police said in a news release. Suspect Nico Barela, 30, was arrested Friday.
Both men are charged with an open count of first-degree murder, along with other felony charges, including aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Barela is facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Criminal complaints filed this week in San Miguel County Magistrate Court offer new details about the events authorities believe led up to the shooting, which killed 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya.
Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the back of her head and was in critical condition at University of New Mexico Hospital as of last week, according to court documents. A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his right arm.
Tait-Gomez and Barela are accused of shooting at the group of teenagers because they mistook them for people who had robbed a friend of money and drugs earlier that day, according to affidavits for the men's arrest warrants.
Court documents say the men followed Tafoya, who was driving a vehicle with five other teenagers, on the road to Storrie Lake. Surveillance videos from homes and businesses in the area show Tafoya's vehicle being tailed by an SUV, which police were able to identify as a Nissan Pathfinder registered to Tait-Gomez.
State police found the SUV July 16 at Monte Vista Apartments in Las Vegas, affidavits say.
According to the documents, state police interviewed a a friend of the two suspects who said he had been robbed by gunpoint earlier July 6.
James Kent Muse told investigators two men had taken $1,000 from him along with 6 grams of heroin, affidavits say. Muse said he called Barela and told him about the incident. As Barela and Tait-Gomez were headed to Muse's home, he said, they saw Tafoya's vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.
They followed her vehicle until it stopped, Muse told police, and three males stepped out of the vehicle with what appeared to be a gun.
"They heard one of the occupants yelling to the other occupants to get the guns," Muse said. "At this point, both [Barela and Tait-Gomez] fired upon the passenger car and the occupants."
The men fled the scene and came to his home, Muse said, and when they arrived, they told him they "were happy and excited they were able to get revenge on the people who robbed [him]."
The next day, Muse said, he learned a juvenile was killed in the shooting and "broke down emotionally," according to the affidavits. He told police he did not intend for any juveniles to be killed or harmed.
Investigators interviewed Barela on July 24. He admitted to being with Tait-Gomez on the night of the shooting and following Tafoya's vehicle, but he denied shooting any firearms, the court documents say.
Barela is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a hearing to determine if he should be detained until his trial. A hearing date for Tait-Gomez had not been scheduled Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How is it these punks think life is so cheap?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.