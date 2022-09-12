New Mexico State Police arrested Somphong Phanomsack on Friday in Española on five felony charges tied to an allegation of an Aug. 22 rape in the Lower San Pedro area.
Phanomsack, 66, was arrested without incident about 1:30 p.m. Friday by state police officers and agents from the department's Investigations Bureau, Lt. Mark Soriano said. He provided no further details on the arrest.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed last week in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, Phanomsack is charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual penetration, conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Phanomsack is one of three people suspected in the incident. A woman told state police police a red Jeep carrying three men pulled up next to her as she was walking and forced her into the back seat at gunpoint, arrest warrant affidavits say. The woman alleged two men raped her while the third man held her down. The men also stole some of her belongings, the woman said, according to affidavits.
The woman recognized two of the men and identified them to state police as Donnie Deaguero, 45, and Jeremy Naranjo, 31. Deaguero was arrested Aug. 31 on an active warrant unrelated to the Aug. 22 incident, according to an affidavit. He is facing the same five felony charges as Phanomsack and Naranjo with an additional armed robbery charge, according to court records.
Soriano said state police are still searching for Naranjo.