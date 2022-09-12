New Mexico State Police arrested Somphong Phanomsack on Friday in Española on five felony charges tied to an allegation of an Aug. 22 rape in the Lower San Pedro area. 

Phanomsack, 66, was arrested without incident about 1:30 p.m. Friday by state police officers and agents from the department's Investigations Bureau, Lt. Mark Soriano said. He provided no further details on the arrest.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed last week in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, Phanomsack is charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual penetration, conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

