Second Street Brewery is leaving Second Street, but will live on.
The brewery's original location will close permanently April 9 after lease negotiations did not result in favorable terms, president and brewmaster Rod Tweet told The New Mexican Wednesday.
The 20-year lease expires in June.
The roughly 18 employees will be able to relocate to the other Second Street Brewery locations at the Railyard and on Rufina Street, where the company has its primary 20 barrel brewhouse and wholesale canning production.
“We have work for them,” Tweet said. “We have to work out the shifts.”
The smaller brewhouse on Second Street, where the tap beer is brewed, will be relocated.
“We are pretty close to having a nice site to relocate the brewery,” Tweet said.
The 3,220-square-foot restaurant on Second Street, however, will not be relocated. The operation will downsize to the restaurants at the Railyard and on Rufina, he said.
“In the last couple years, the restaurant has evolved a lot,” Tweet said. “We have evolved as a company. We think our restaurant footprint is a little large in the post-pandemic environment. In the future, we may open a taproom.”
Second Street Brewery is among Santa Fe’s oldest craft breweries, having opened in 1996. Tweet built the original brewhouse and has been one of the owners since the beginning. He became CEO in 2000.
“We have decided that it's time for us to shift our focus as a company,” Tweet said.
Second Street brews about 5,000 barrels of beer a year and Tweet believes that could increase to 8,000 to 10,000 in the coming years. The brewery has a canning operation at the Rufina location, which produces about 75 percent of the company's beer, he said.
All three Second Street Brewery locations started in untested locations. Second Street was not the popular dining destination in 1996; Meow Wolf had not opened when Tweet committed to Rufina; and Tweet was one of the first business to lease at the Railyard. All of them flourished.
Second Street Brewery first expanded to the Railyard in 2010 and opened its Rufina location in 2018 in a former mattress warehouse.
But the possibility that the original location would be closed has been on Tweet’s mind for the “several months” that lease negotiations have been going on. Tweet declined to say who holds the lease.
In a news release, the company said it faced dramatically increased rent "and other unfavorable terms which would impact us negatively in the future."
Tweet said the pandemic and lease negotiations played roles in giving Second Street an opportunity to reconfigure the company.
“It has forced us to evaluate what do we want to be five or 10 years from now,” he said.
