Luna Duffy and Ayla Steinberg, both 9, sled down a hill Tuesday at Alto Park. Santa Fe Public Schools, which initially announced a two-hour delay Tuesday, canceled classes due to the winter weather and may have to do so again Wednesday.
Amaru Tyson, 12, splatters a pocket of snow while ramping over a log Tuesday at Patrick Smith Park. Two to 4 more inches of snow are expected in the area through Thursday morning in a second winter storm.
The first storm this week in what the National Weather Service described as a one-two winter punch dropped 22 inches of snow on the slopes of Ski Santa Fe and carpeted the region for Valentine’s Day.
Meteorologists warned the most hazardous weather could be in store during the second act of the pair of winter storms hitting the region this week.
Forecasters predicted “near blizzard conditions” and “dangerous cold” through Thursday morning.
The coming storm could bring 2 to 4 more inches of snow, along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph, a winter weather advisory stated Tuesday. The weather service predicted a “brutally cold” Thursday morning with wind chills in the negative single digits.
“Road conditions will go downhill quickly, especially in the western and northern parts of the state,” said Daniel Porter of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. He added potential snow squalls and flash freezes could affect the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas.
A snow squall is a brief, intense snowfall that occurs as a cold front sweeps through, Porter explained in a special weather briefing Tuesday, and a flash freeze occurs when temperatures rapidly drop below freezing, which sometimes yields dangerous black ice.
“There’s certainly a threat for frostbite,” Porter said, adding travel could be dangerous and should be avoided if possible during the second winter storm.
The incoming weather is likely to complicate commutes around Albuquerque and Santa Fe on Wednesday morning, with the period between 5 and 8 a.m. presenting the most dangerous driving conditions.
While high winds would be a concern statewide, gusts could reach 65 mph in the southern part of the state around the Sacramento Mountains.
Santa Fe and the surrounding region are likely to see blizzard-like conditions Wednesday, characterized by low visibility and blowing snow for hours.
Thursday was expected to bring relief from the bitter winter storms, with warmer and drier weather into the weekend.
Santa Fe officials confirmed city offices and facilities, including Municipal Court, will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. City offices were on the same delayed schedule Tuesday.
Santa Fe Public Schools, which initially announced a two-hour delay Tuesday, canceled classes due to the weather. The district announced a two-hour again delay late Tuesday for Wednesday morning classes, but worsening conditions could further affect school hours.
City Emergency Management Director Brian Williams said the city would be activating its “Code Blue” protocol, a policy introduced in recent years with the goal of encouraging unsheltered people to stay in one of the city’s overnight shelters during bitterly cold nights.
Under the protocol, which is activated when temperatures drop below 15 degrees, alternative response units and first responders work to locate people outdoors and encourage them to go to one of the city’s shelters, like the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place or Consuelo’s Place, an emergency shelter operating at the city-owned midtown campus. The crews also distribute warming kits to those in the homeless community who refuse to seek shelter.
“We’ve had good luck with outreach to folks,” Williams said of the policy, adding the city’s first responders have knowledge of places to find unsheltered people in Santa Fe. “We’re doing our best to ensure that no one freezes to death.”
Williams gave a reminder to businesses and residents in the city to clear sidewalks adjoining their property, which he said would help to make the city more accessible overall. The obligation to do so, he noted, is required by city code.