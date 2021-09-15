A second rape trial for 25-year-old Maury Elliot has been postponed until October.
Elliot, whose name also is spelled Elliott in some court documents, was convicted in July of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2019. He was set to face a jury again this week on three counts of criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping and battery after he was accused of raping a 27-year-old woman in January 2020.
Following allegations by the teen, two women came forward in January 2020 alleging Elliot had raped them. One of the women was 17 in September 2019, the time of the reported incident. The District Attorney's Office dismissed charges in that case in April 2020 to allow for further investigation.
The trial was postponed until Oct. 13 due to a state prosecutor's medical condition.
