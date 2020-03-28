The Governor’s Office reported a second death Saturday linked to COVID-19.
A Bernalillo County man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions died Friday, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. He was hospitalized prior to his death.
The state’s total COVID-19 cases increased to 208, with 17 additional cases Saturday.
The virus has hospitalized 19 people in New Mexico, up from 17 on Friday.
The New Mexico Department of Health considered 26 people to be recovered.
The state's most populous county, Bernalillo, added 11 new cases for a total of 92 positive cases; Chaves County added three for a total of seven; Doña Ana County added one new case for a total of 17; San Juan County had an additional case for a total of 18; and Eddy County had one new case for a total of three.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Workforce Solutions announced Saturday that an additional 62,000 self-employed workers in New Mexico will be allowed to file for unemployment insurance benefits as part of the federal stimulus bill.
Independent contractors, self-employed workers and gig economy workers were previously ineligible for temporary financial assistance from the state but will be entitled to federally-funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that was signed into law Friday also extends unemployment insurance up to 13 weeks and provides an additional $600 a week in assistance.
Bill McCamley, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, asked that people eligible for benefits wait to call the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center because the department is waiting on guidance for administering the benefits.
"In short, you can't just turn on a switch and make these things happen," McCamely said.
