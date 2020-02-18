An assistant boys basketball coach in Pecos Independent Schools has been arrested on charges of raping and sexually exploiting several students since 2013.
Joshua Rico, 24, was arrested Friday on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child between ages 13 to 18, four charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal sexual communication with a child and extortion.
Rico is the third boys basketball coach from Pecos to be accused of similar crimes. In November, former boys assistant coach Dominick Baca pleaded guilty to raping two Pecos High School students in 2017 and 2018. In May 2018, former Pecos Middle School boys coach Apolonio Blea was charged with raping a 14-year-old female Mora student while he was a basketball manager at Mora in 2016. The case was dismissed in 2019, pending further investigation.
Pecos head boys basketball coach Ira Harge Jr. and Pecos Superintendent Fred Trujillo did not return phone messages left by The New Mexican.
An arrest warrant filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court stated Rico and a 14-year-old girl exchanged numerous nude photos via SnapChat during a one-year period and Rico threatened he would expose her through social media if his sexual demands were not met. Upon examining Rico’s phone, the warrant stated officers discovered three other current and former Pecos students had interactions with Rico.
One student admitted in the warrant she had a consensual sexual relationship with Rico from 2016-18 in which they shared photos and videos with each other through SnapChat. When she friended a “Chris Lujan” on SnapChat, she said in the warrant that he threatened to expose her with “nudes” of her unless she complied with his demands.
Another student stated in the warrant that Rico sent her two nude photos through SnapChat when she was a sixth grader between August 2013 and May 2014.
