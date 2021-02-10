Some areas of Northern New Mexico could see snow Friday, but it might be just a precursor to what will come over the weekend.
The National Weather Service is forecasting some snow for the northern half of the state Friday as a weak storm system moves in. A much stronger storm is expected to hit the state late Saturday and early Sunday, bringing significant amounts of snow, colder temperatures and higher winds to a larger region.
Meteorologist Jennifer Shoemake said the first storm will reach New Mexico early Friday, mainly affecting areas along the northern border. She estimated the Chama Valley could see as much as 8 inches of snow before the storm moves out by the end of the day.
Santa Fe might see some snow, as well, but Shoemake said it wouldn’t be more than half an inch.
The second storm system is expected to blanket much of the state in a couple of inches of snow Sunday. Shoemake did not have specific amounts of predicted snowfall for various areas.
“It’s a little too early to pinpoint that down just yet, but here is a potential for several inches of snow across most of the area,” Shoemake said. “There is not any area that is singled out to have more or less snow at this time, but pretty much all of Northern and Central New Mexico could see several inches of snow.”
The system also will bring a chill to the state, as Shoemake said temperatures will dip to near freezing or below and remain there for much of Sunday. Winds could reach up to 30 or 40 mph in Central and Northern New Mexico. Driving conditions could become very difficult because of wind gusts and slick roads.
“It will probably start early, as soon as the snow starts, and probably continue throughout the day and into the night,” Shoemake said.
There is a good chance another storm system will hit the region Tuesday, Shoemake said, but it is unclear what the impact will be.
