The second man accused of raping a 20-year-old developmentally disabled Santa Fe woman during a house party in May has been indicted by a Santa Fe County grand jury.
The grand jury returned a state District Court indictment Wednesday against Emilio Medrano-Perez, 19, on one count of criminal sexual penetration and two counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration.
Last month, 20-year-old Miguel Saenz-Pardo was indicted in the case on two counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of aggravated battery.
Police have said the woman went with friends to a party at a mobile home on Camino Tierra Real, off Airport Road, in the early morning hours of May 22. According to arrest warrant affidavits, two men at the party pressured the woman into smoking methamphetamine after hours of drinking alcohol, and then violently raped her in a back bedroom.
The woman reported the allegations to staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center later the same day.
The arrest warrant affidavits say the woman told police one man began groping her in the bedroom, and she was unable to move or protest his actions because of the effects of the methamphetamine. The man then grabbed her throat, choked her and raped her, the woman said. After he left the room, laughing, she told police, the second man entered the room, locked the door and also raped her.
Saenz-Pardo was arrested the day after the alleged assault, and Medrano-Perez turned himself in to police two days after that.
Police have said they believe Medrano-Perez was living at the home at the time.
According to the arrest warrant affidavits, a friend of the woman identified Saenz-Pardo to police from a photo on his Facebook account. During an interrogation by police after his arrest, Saenz-Pardo then told officers Medrano-Perez also was involved in the attack, the affidavits say.
A judge ordered Saenz-Pardo held in custody without bond pending his trial, which is scheduled for November, court records show.
He had been arrested previously in connection with a March 21 shooting during a suspected drug deal outside the Motel 6 at 3007 Cerrillos Road, but was released from jail April 4 under electronic monitoring.
Santa Fe County Magistrate Court charges against Saenz-Pardo in that case — of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor — were dismissed without prejudice May 31 because of the state’s failure to prosecute the counts but can be refiled, according to court records.
Medrano-Perez, who was released from jail on bond, is scheduled to be arraigned July 25 in District Court. His trial is set for December.