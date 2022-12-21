The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it arrested a second suspect in the slaying of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found Dec. 6 in the garage of a Lone Butte home.

Angelo Martinez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, the sheriff's office said in a news release. However, online court records do not list the robbery charge.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Martinez — filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court — provides new details in the complicated homicide case, in which the sheriff's office has identified multiple suspects, so-called persons of interest and confidential sources in what investigators believe was a plot to steal a large sum of money assailants thought Ponce-Galdeano had hidden.

