The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced a second arrest Wednesday in the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found Dec. 6 in the garage of a Lone Butte home.

Angelo Martinez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, the sheriff's office said in a news release. However, online court records do not show Martinez faces a robbery charge.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Martinez was arrested Tuesday.

Popular in the Community