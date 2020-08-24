A second fire near Santa Fe broke out Sunday night on top of Colorado Peak in the Santa Fe National Forest.
The Caja Fire, which was about 15 acres Monday afternoon, is burning on the Caja del Rio Plateau, southwest of Santa Fe and northeast of Cochiti Lake, forest officials said in a news release.
Officials believe the fire was sparked by lightning and remained uncontained Monday.
"There are no immediate values at risk, although natural and cultural resources and a powerline are in proximity," the news release said.
Firefighters from the Española Ranger District and Santa Fe County responded to the wildfire Sunday evening, and aerial support from the Medio Fire dropped flame retardant to help slow its spread, the news release said.
Two Santa Fe National Forest engines were at the fire Monday, and a third engine was on its way from the Southern Pueblo Agency.
A 12-person hand crew from Arizona was expected to arrive Tuesday, and air resources from the Medio Fire would assist as needed, officials said.
Two Santa Fe National Forest cultural resource advisers also were at the scene.
High temperatures and low humidity are expected in the area for the rest of the week, according to the news release, with only isolated thunderstorms that are forecast to bring little to no rain to the area.
The storms are expected to bring gusty winds out of the south, at about 15 to 20 mph.
