TAOS — Taos County is investigating its second jail detainee death in less than a week.
Detention center staff found 46-year-old Melquiades V. Rael unresponsive just before 7 a.m. Sunday.
According to a news release from Taos County, jail staff members were handing out breakfast trays when they found Rael. They immediately contacted emergency medical services, and responders "arrived to find detention personnel and medical staff performing life-saving efforts." Rael was pronounced dead at 7 a.m.
Detention center staff also contacted law enforcement and the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.
The county did not provide further information regarding Rael's condition when he was found Sunday morning or how he might have died.
"Investigations have begun by the Taos County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner," which will make a "final determination as to the cause of death," the news release states.
Taos County last opened an investigation into an unexplained detainee death at the jail April 17, when 34-year-old Ezekiel Martinez was found dead around 2 a.m.
Martinez had pleaded guilty to charges in a homicide case and had been set to testify against four co-defendants. The Office of the Medical Investigator has also opened an investigation into Martinez's cause of death.