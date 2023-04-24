TAOS — Taos County is investigating its second jail detainee death in less than a week.

Detention center staff found 46-year-old Melquiades V. Rael unresponsive just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from Taos County, jail staff members were handing out breakfast trays when they found Rael. They immediately contacted emergency medical services, and responders "arrived to find detention personnel and medical staff performing life-saving efforts." Rael was pronounced dead at 7 a.m.

