Jennifer “Jenn” Manzanares, Santa Fe County’s chief deputy treasurer, announced Tuesday she is running for treasurer.
She is the second Democratic candidate in less than a week to announce a campaign for the office, now held by Patrick Varela, who cannot seek reelection because he has reached the term limit.
Late last week, retired state and county government worker Robert Rubin, who said he still works on contract with the state Taxation and Revenue Department, announced he had entered the race.
According to the county’s website, Manzanares, 48, earns $75,326.99 annually in her chief deputy treasurer job, 1 cent less than Varela.
Varela appointed her to the position in February.
She said her top priorities would be to continue reaching out to people with outstanding property taxes and to increase investments.
“The investments end up going to the kids, to the hospitals and higher ed, so they’re vital,” Manzanares said.
Manzanares doesn’t have a traditional financial background.
She received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Santa Fe and has worked on campaigns for local, county and statewide races. She worked on U.S. Sen. Tom Udall’s campaign and became a field representative for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján for eight years.
“I didn’t come from a banking background, true,” Manzanares said. “I’ve learned the daily operations in the office.”
She was born and raised in El Rancho in the northern part of Santa Fe County, where she still lives.
