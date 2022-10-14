Eddial Cuevas

A second suspect in a shooting at a Paseo Feliz birthday party on Sept. 11 that injured five people was arrested Thursday.

Santa Fe police said 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas played a role in the September incident and is being charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

A woman's 18th birthday party turned violent last month when her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Romero, crashed the event and refused to leave, according to police. According to an arrest warrant affidavit for the 20-year-old Romero, police recovered 66 bullet casings at the party after multiple suspects opened fire. 

