‘Tis the season — ski season. Nearly.
And at Ski Santa Fe, it’s hiring season. Some 200 people attended a job fair Friday and Saturday and several positions were filled, including baristas for the lodge, parking attendants, ski instructors and others.
Ski Santa Fe officials have set a tentative opening of around Thanksgiving, predicting a good snow forecast in the next two weeks.
And while Aspen, Colo., Park City, Utah, and other ski resorts are struggling to fill seasonal positions, forcing some to increase wages or offer other perks, that’s not the case for Ski Santa Fe, said Operations Manager Brian Coon.
“The Colorado and Utah issue is employee housing at destination resorts. There’s none of it, so employees are driving over an hour where they can afford to live with five people in a house,” he said, adding that Santa Fe doesn’t have that issue. “We’re a local mountain, and we hire local.”
Coon has worked in the ski industry for 31 years — eight at Santa Fe and Sandia — and said Ski Santa Fe starts out slow, hiring throughout the season. He said at its peak 500 people work at the resort, and between 400 to 425 of those jobs are seasonal. Many are college students home for break, but plenty of others make up the rotation.
“We have a lot of stay-at-home spouses that will come up during the weekdays and work, and the retired crowd,” Coon said. “There’s also those that transition from adventure sports like rafting in the summer to skiing in the winter and they transition back and forth.”
He said the perks of working at the resort the team include season passes, earning passes for family and friends, and discounts on rentals and lessons.
“That brings just as many people as the actual check,” Coon said.
Arianna Romero, 37, returned this year after working as a floor attendant in the lodge last season. She said the the pay of $12 an hour was decent for helping clean tables or provide directions.
“Everyone here was really nice and got along well,” she said. This year, she hopes to score a season pass for some of her family members, who she taught to ski and snowboard.
Aldo Amodio, 40, decided to apply. He has never worked at a ski lodge before. He and his brother Vince grew up skiing at Lake Tahoe, but he has worked as a property manager and drives a bus for the city.
“I didn’t expect to end up here, but I want to see what’s available,” Amodio said.
Armand Sena, 20, is returning for his second season. He worked at the resort’s Chipmunk Corner last winter, helping kids ages 4 to 11 learn to snowboard. This year, he brought his younger brother and friend along. He has another job — running social media for a gallery — but said the seasonal work can’t be beat.
“Instead of spending your lunch break at Starbucks or something else, you can head up the mountain and board,” he said.
