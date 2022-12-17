Deep end of the desert: 'Dark Winds'

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn in AMC's Dark Winds. He is reprising his role as season two is filming in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo. 

 Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

The New Mexico Film Office announced Friday filming for the second season of the AMC drama mystery series Dark Winds has begun in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo.

The show, based on the Leaphorn and Chee novels by noted New Mexico author and former New Mexican editor Tony Hillerman, tells the story of Navajo Nation police Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Deputy Jim Chee. Set on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation in the 1970s, the first season followed an investigation by the pair of tribal officers into seemingly unrelated crimes to find out what happened to a young girl and an elderly man who were found dead.

New Mexico Film Office director Amber Dodson said in the announcement that AMC began filming principal photography in November and will continue through 2023.

