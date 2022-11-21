TAOS — An elusive member of the weasel family has been caught on camera in Northern New Mexico, thanks to the efforts of two environmental advocacy organizations.

Along with Wildlands Network, Defenders of Wildlife deployed 50 wildlife cameras across hundreds of miles of Carson National Forest land between El Rito and the Colorado border, successfully capturing a few images of a single Pacific marten in September. The cameras, which also revealed the presence of cougar and long-tailed weasel, among other creatures, will remain in service through this winter and next winter.

"There are few recent sightings of Pacific marten in New Mexico," said Bryan Bird, southwest programs director for Defenders of Wildlife. "Confirming at least one gives us some hope for its future in New Mexico."

