Only in fairy tales and publicity handouts is Santa Fe a progressive place.
New West communities with high standards seek the most qualified people for public jobs. Santa Fe favors the Old West system in which appointments are preordained by a few politicians.
No searches were conducted to fill recent vacancies for top jobs in the city and county governments. Those in power wired both positions, one for an insider, the other for a politically active friend of the mayor.
In the most recent occurrence, County Manager Katherine Miller told county commissioners she’s retiring. It wasn’t exactly a bombshell, at least not for the five commissioners. They knew Miller’s farewell announcement would occur during their public meeting.
The commissioners praised a tearful Miller before going into a closed session on a few matters, including the manager’s replacement.
They returned 45 minutes later and hired the county attorney, Greg Shaffer, as Miller’s successor. Forty-five minutes and the opening for the county’s top job closed. Donald Trump’s writers might have called it Operation Warp Speed II.
Commissioner Anna Hansen signaled there would be no dissent after moving to appoint Shaffer, whose expected salary is $175,000 a year, according to a county spokeswoman.
“I am really happy that we are hiring from within our own staff, and that we are providing certainty for the community of Santa Fe County employees, and that it is someone they are familiar with and we as a board of county commissioners are familiar with,” Hansen said in a run-on speech.
Never considered was why certitude for the staff and politicians was more important than an open-minded search to benefit the public.
Hansen didn’t divulge details of how it all happened so quickly. She didn’t have to.
The commissioners knew Miller was quitting and who would replace her before their orchestrated public meeting and perfunctory executive session.
Shaffer was penciled in as the manager before county residents knew Miller was retiring. Any other potential candidates, no matter how well-qualified, had no chance to apply.
Shaffer might be a good choice. The proof will be in his performance.
Whether he was the best choice will never be known. Had the commissioners authorized a proper search, Shaffer might have had 50 or 100 competitors for the county manager’s job. Top talent from across the country would have been interested in working in Santa Fe.
Commissioner Rudy Garcia let it slip that the decision to hire Shaffer was made before the meeting ever started.
Garcia said this before the commissioners voted to appoint Shaffer: “Manager Miller will actually have some releases to the press, obviously, because they’re going to be on it, and we already talked about that, who’s going to handle that, who’s going to take care of that situation.”
What an admission. Press handouts were prepared before the commissioners convened in the private part of a public meeting to discuss Miller’s successor.
If a government is going to make a mockery of a hiring process, it might as well do so on a top-tier position.
The commissioners could have been craftier after watching Mayor Alan Webber and most of the City Council disregard the public interest in the hiring of a city manager in the winter.
Webber didn’t bother with a search to find a superior candidate.
He anointed John Blair, who has no degree in public administration and had never worked for a city government.
Blair held political jobs, including in campaigns. He ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Mexico’s 3rd District. After the election, he found work in the state government’s recreational cannabis program, hardly a foundation for managing a city.
City councilors should have blocked Webber’s selection and pressed for a legitimate search. Councilor Lee Garcia was the only one who voted against Blair’s appointment and for fair play in hiring.
The county commissioners’ process was a bit better than the city’s. At least Shaffer is knowledgeable about county government.
But heading the legal department and managing the broader government are different skills.
Apparent in all this is neither local government is committed to using the best practices.
Searches? Santa Fe’s city and county governments would rather not bother.
For all the talk about progressive Santa Fe, it operates like the old political machines where a party boss decided who got the plum jobs.
