TAOS — Extensive searches in the Rio Grande Gorge for 20-year-old Juan Muñoz — by helicopter, drone and kayak — have turned up no sign of the National Guardsman, who disappeared in February, his family members said.
But they haven't given up hope.
They are still searching for the Taos man nearly two months after his car and belongings were found at the gorge bridge.
His mother Elizabeth Muñoz and cousin Vannesa Gonzalez have been heading up an independent search for him. They believe it was uncharacteristic of him to leave with no trace — or to jump from the bridge.
"He wouldn't just get up and run off," Gonzalez said.
Juan Muñoz was scheduled to spend a weekend at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho but didn't show up for training the morning of Feb. 20. His sergeant quickly reported him missing.
Guards working at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge later reported they had seen Muñoz's car in a parking lot near the bridge after dark Feb. 19. The vehicle had pulled into the lot around 8 p.m., followed by another car, the guards told his family members. The second vehicle stayed for several minutes and then sped off, heading east across the bridge into Taos.
The guards at the bridge declined to comment for this article.
They told the family and private detective Elaine Graves — who is working as a consultant on the case — the two cars were spotted entering the parking lot from the west side of the bridge. The family said it was highly unusual for Muñoz to drive from Rio Rancho into Taos from that direction.
Elizabeth Muñoz described her son as a quiet person, but also nice and responsible. He held three jobs — along with serving as a guardsman, he worked at the Taos Retirement Village and the Taos Living Center.
"He is really mature about his life decisions and everything he does," Gonzalez said.
His mother and cousin also noted he had applied for a job at the Albuquerque Police Department and was investing in a 401(k) retirement plan. He just gotten a haircut a few days before his disappearance and had ordered clothes that arrived the week after.
They don't believe Juan Muñoz took his own life, they said.
Though, his sergeant had told them he was acting "more quiet than usual" in the days before he went missing.
The family does not have a lot of details to go on in their search for Muñoz.
They are turning to the public for help and are offering a reward for any information relating to Muñoz's disappearance.
"Honestly, we just need help," Gonzalez said. "If people have information, if they saw something or they have solid information, [we're hoping] they could come forward because that second vehicle is suspicious to us."
Until a tip comes in, the family said they will continue to search along the Rio Grande and have been fortunate to have additional help from a kayak team.
Many people have jumped to their deaths from the gorge bridge over the years.
Earlier this month, authorities recovered the body of a 42-year-old Montana woman in the Rio Grande Gorge after three weeks of searching, according to a Facebook post by the Taos County Sheriff’s Office.
The case of Juan Muñoz is not the first time someone's car has been located by the bridge and a body never recovered.
In 2016, Taos resident Holly White was reported missing after her car was found parked in the gorge bridge parking lot. In February of 2020, the same thing happened again; this time, local musician Melissa Crabtree's car was found. Neither of their bodies has been recovered.
Advocates have pushed for years for safety measures to prevent such tragedies. The effort saw a step forward this week.
The state Legislature set aside capital outlay for a project this year in House Bill 285, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Friday. The measure will give Taos County $150,000 for "Rio Grande Gorge safety improvements," which would include putting up cameras in the area with the help of the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
The Muñoz family asks anyone with information on disappearance of Juan Muñoz to contact New Mexico State Police at 575-758-8878; his mother, Elizabeth Muñoz, at 575-779-5242; or his aunt Miriam Muñoz at 575-779-6144. All tips will remain confidential and anonymous.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
