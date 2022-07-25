As a monsoon in the forecast threatens to bring more heavy rains to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar, several law enforcement agencies are still searching for a person who disappeared Thursday amid flash flooding in the Tecolote Canyon area of San Miguel County.

Two people whose bodies were found by investigators in floodwaters Thursday along County Road A16C have yet to be officially identified by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said.

However, he said, his office has a “pretty good” idea of who they are and has met with their families.

Robert Nott of The New Mexican contributed to this report.

Popular in the Community