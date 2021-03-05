A granite sculpture that had been standing in Entrada Park for at least six years, on loan to the city of Santa Fe from local artist Greg Robertson, was toppled and destroyed Wednesday.
A Santa Fe police report said officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon from a woman who had found the artwork destroyed in the downtown park.
Robertson said nothing like this has ever happened to one of his sculptures, and he had no idea why anyone would destroy the one in Entrada Park, titled Vision Passage, which he created in 2006. He estimated its value at around $25,000.
"I was disappointed, but I think I was also confused why someone would want to do that," Robertson said.
His sculpture did not have any specific meaning or cultural ties that would have drawn controversy, Robertson said.
He said he spoke with store owners in the area who told him someone was behaving erratically at the park Tuesday, throwing things at passing cars. Police were unable to confirm that incident or whether it might be related to the artwork's destruction.
If that was the case, Robertson said, he believes it highlights a need for improved mental health services in Santa Fe and statewide.
Looks like the work of the Obelisk vandals… Round up the usual suspects! Stephen Fox, Lily Sage Schweitzer, Ryan Witt, Dawn Furlong, Melissa Rose, Lauren Straily, Zack Young and Alan Webber.
