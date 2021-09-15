A longtime Santa Fe artist and sculptor who created some of the most renowned — and controversial — works in town has died.
Donna Quasthoff, known for both her large sculptural works and whimsical art pieces, died in a Santa Fe hospital of natural causes on Sept. 1. She was 97.
Among other creations, Quasthoff made the statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas that became a symbol in a community conflict over accurate depictions of the region’s history. In the summer of 2020, city workers removed that statute from Cathedral Park, courting even more controversy.
But not far from where de Vargas once stood, a 14-foot bronze sculpture she made that depicts Spanish soldiers, priests, civilians, farm animals, crops and tools still stands. Dozens of people, both locals and tourists, pass by that piece every day, some stopping to pet the donkey or cow figures in the monument.
Quasthoff also created the bronze plaque pieces on the huge doors of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in downtown Santa Fe.
Though she was raised Catholic and accepted commissions from the Catholic Church, she did not attend Mass or attend church regularly, friends and family members said.
But Quasthoff credited her Catholic upbringing, including her time as a student at now-defunct Alvernia Catholic High School in Chicago, with instilling her with a strong work ethic.
“Going to Catholic schools gave her a discipline for work,” Hope Curtis, Quasthoff’s partner for more than 60 years, said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “If she set out to do something, she would do it. And she always contributed that to being Catholic.”
She said Quasthoff, who she met in the late 1950s in Santa Fe, had been drawing and creating art since childhood.
“She said she was quite shy as a child,” Curtis said. “And that’s how she got to doing drawings — just being alone and not wanting to join in with other people. I couldn’t believe she was shy because she was quite gregarious.”
Quasthoff was born Aug. 14, 1924, in Chicago. Following her high school graduation, Quasthoff attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago before moving to Paris to study with noted French-Belarussian sculptor Ossip Zadkine.
After working as an architect in New York City, she moved to Santa Fe in 1954, almost on a whim, because, as she later put it, she was wise enough to choose to come to the city while she was still young.
Her cousin, Michael Elder, said Quasthoff made that move “to get away from the big cities. She loved the sky and the terrain. One of her friends talked her into coming to Santa Fe.”
Quasthoff and Curtis, a photographer, met at the long-gone Claude’s Bar on Canyon Road in the late 1950s when Quasthoff was working “behind the bar.” A few years later, the couple built a home off Old Santa Fe Trail where both had studios. Quasthoff did much of her art work there, though she would move to bigger spaces to create larger pieces, including the Settlers Monument.
While renting space at El Museo Cultural to create the Cathedral Park’s Settlers Monument, Quasthoff took a fall down a flight of stairs, injuring her femur. It was 2003 when Quasthoff was a still-energetic 79 years old.
She finished the 14-foot monument with the help of an assistant and a pair of crutches, Curtis said.
“I wanted it to show the sincere devotion of the people,” Quasthoff told The New Mexican at the time. “I was raised a Catholic, but I’ve never seen the kind of devotion I found here.”
Quasthoff also created the Fray Angélico Chávez bronze outside of the history library bearing his name on Lincoln Avenue.
In 2006, Quasthoff was honored as a Santa Fe Living Treasure for her work as an architect, sculptor and preservationist. She also received one of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts in 1990 for her sculpture work.
Quasthoff — once described by an arts writer as “Joan of Arc in blue jeans” — displayed a luminous smile, which accompanied her quick wit, Curtis and Elder said. A humble woman who enjoyed her local sense of celebrity, Quasthoff liked to tell a story of returning to the bronze doors of the downtown cathedral, which she created, to touch them up one day.
A pair of women, who clearly did not know Quasthoff or her legacy, walked up to admire the doors. One woman said to the other, “I wonder who made these?”
“I did,” replied Quasthoff, who, in her messy work clothes, resembled a janitor.
One of the woman gently patted Quasthoff on the shoulder and said, in a patronizing tone, “Sure you did, dear.”
Friends and family members held a memorial for Quasthoff earlier this month.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.