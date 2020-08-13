It's not a pretty picture, and it might get uglier soon.
Chances are good that Santa Fe's weedy medians will maintain their hold on the town.
Six employees in the city Parks and Recreation Department were assigned to beautify the shabby gateways. They've been starting their shifts at 2 a.m. or 4 a.m., dodging early morning traffic while trying to make the medians presentable.
That strategy will change in the next couple of weeks.
John Muñoz, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, says he has no choice but to cut his median patrol to two employees.
The other four, along with some crews assigned to parks, will be deployed to handle a bigger mess than the medians.
Devil's thorns, also known as goathead vines, have infested city parks. Bicentennial Park has been hit especially hard, but the noxious weeds have taken root elsewhere, too.
Goatheads are sharp enough to puncture a bicycle tire. They're also insidious enough to take over playing fields and other open spaces if left unchecked.
"This is a priority. We have to move people from medians and other parks to pull up the goatheads," Muñoz said.
He's not kidding. Because the city doesn't use herbicides, every goathead will have to be removed by manual labor.
It's work sure to cause backs to ache and fingers to bleed. Worse for Muñoz, he has nowhere close to a full staff to handle the workload.
He said his department had 232 employees before the novel coronavirus pandemic battered the economy. He's down to 147 workers.
"We had to lay off a number of people and good people," Muñoz said.
He has no seasonal or temporary workers. A city hiring freeze means vacancies for full-time jobs go unfilled.
Medians will suffer with the six-member maintenance crew being cut by two-thirds. Muñoz hopes department morale won't sink.
"We will continue to do our best. We're not going to wring or fold our hands," he said.
He was euphemistic in responding to questions about whether reducing work on medians will bring out critics.
"It's possible that we will get some feedback," Muñoz said.
At Bicentennial Park, also called Alto Park, goatheads dot the baseball infield.
Youth leagues couldn't play ball in this time of spreading disease. Maintenance suffered along with the idle kids, as evidenced by all the weeds.
It's a striking difference from last summer. Bicentennial Park looked inviting then as it prepared to host a Little League state tournament.
Along with plentiful goatheads, Bicentennial Park shows other signs of neglect.
Taller weeds line other sections of the park. Graffiti mars walls behind the baseball backstop.
Muñoz said a separate city agency handles graffiti removal. But, he said, his department can also do that work if necessary.
Someone in city government better do something before graffiti spreads like the devil's thorns.
With fewer people on his crews, Muñoz is considering other ideas for park maintenance.
The city has used goats to contain weeds, and it might do so again, he said. Muñoz isn't sure goats can control goatheads, but the animals might be helpful in reducing other unwanted vegetation.
Deploying weevils for weed reduction is another possibility, he said.
Back on the medians, two workers will have the job of fixing the most troublesome spots in terms of public safety.
For example, if weeds on a median obscure the vision of drivers, the last remaining staffers will be responsible for clearing the sight lines, Muñoz said.
Santa Fe's medians aren't all bad. The ones maintained by private companies or other benefactors often are striking in their beauty.
At the other extreme are many of the city-controlled medians. They attract attention for all the wrong reasons. With parks in need of help, that won't change anytime soon.
But those who believe parks are the soul of a city should like Muñoz's plan. Now all he has to do is deliver in a summer of discontent.
