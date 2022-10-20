The Santa Fe International Film Festival will screen a film to benefit the creator of the popular cartoon Without Reservations, who has been dealing with debilitating health issues in recent months.
The film Imagining the Indian will be screened Sunday at the Center for Contemporary Arts, with all proceeds going to help Ricardo Caté cover his medical expenses. He ended up in the hospital because of an infection in his foot that was exacerbated by diabetes and required surgery.
"I haven't been able to do much of any work. I was in the hospital for several days, and I wasn't able to do anything," Caté said. "I'm very fortunate that I have friends that are trying to help me out and make me see that I shouldn't be embarrassed to say, 'Yeah, I need a little bit of help just to get back on my feet,' no pun intended."
Imagining the Indian, directed by Aviva Kempner and Ben West, examines the movement to "eradicate" Native American iconography in sports and beyond, through interviews with those involved and archival footage. The film details the uprising against the misappropriation of Native culture and the negative effects of stereotypes that come from it.
It also explores the origin of words, images and gestures that are offensive to many Native American people and their allies. This includes caricatures like Chief Wahoo — the former logo of the Cleveland Guardians, the major league baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians until announcing the name change in 2021 — and gestures like the Atlanta Braves' “tomahawk chop.”
"The psychological research is clear, the use of Native American mascots is detrimental, not only to Native people but to marginalized groups everywhere," a description of the film states.
Caté said he thought the film was right up his alley as a Native American cartoonist who had made a few cartoons about the Washington Commanders' former moniker "Redskins" and the controversy surrounding the NFL team and its mascot.
"I guess you could tell that I was against it, but I like to usually draw cartoons that are kind of neutral so that my main goal is just to draw attention to what's happening," Caté said.
Caté is from Santo Domingo Pueblo. His cartoons have been published every day in The Santa Fe New Mexican since 2006, and he is the only Native American cartoonist to have his work in a daily mainstream paper.
He is also an activist who protested against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock and drew comics based on the experience. His work explores the irony and poignant humor in living in a predominantly white society as a Native American.
Caté said he is feeling much better now and preparing to begin physical therapy to learn how to regain full use of his foot and walk without a support.
"I'm just unable to put pressure on my foot, which is OK; it's healing very well," Caté said. "I'm trying to see the silver lining and everything. For one, it could have been worse; I could have lost my foot or my leg."
Caté said that with the help of a nurse, who knocked some sense into him about his eating habits, he was able to get his blood sugar under control and is on his way to a full recovery.
Caté noted that he wants to go on to teach others struggling with diabetes how they can improve their health and change their lives.
"I'm living proof that it can be done," Caté said. "That's what I like to do after this, to thank that nurse and use the second chance the universe gave me."