The Santa Fe International Film Festival will screen a film to benefit the creator of the popular cartoon Without Reservations, who has been dealing with debilitating health issues in recent months.

The film Imagining the Indian will be screened Sunday at the Center for Contemporary Arts, with all proceeds going to help Ricardo Caté cover his medical expenses. He ended up in the hospital because of an infection in his foot that was exacerbated by diabetes and required surgery.

"I haven't been able to do much of any work. I was in the hospital for several days, and I wasn't able to do anything," Caté said. "I'm very fortunate that I have friends that are trying to help me out and make me see that I shouldn't be embarrassed to say, 'Yeah, I need a little bit of help just to get back on my feet,' no pun intended."

