Dr. David Scrase went silent Wednesday and let the emotion clear from his throat.
The acting Cabinet secretary of the state Department of Health talked about the toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on hospital workers. He said that as of Tuesday, only 10 intensive care unit beds remained available statewide for new patients.
"Now I have to tell you that putting our health care workers through this again with full ICUs … in almost every case of coronavirus it's clearly preventable," he said. "It's an incredibly simple answer — get vaccinated."
Three of the state's public health officials — Scrase, Dr. Laura Parajón and Dr. Christine Ross — emphasized in a news conference the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the state and country and isn't on its way out.
Scrase said that with a wife who is a nurse, he has an intimate understanding of how hard hospital workers must labor now.
He said a low number of available ICU beds isn't rare for New Mexico, which is in the lowest one-fifth of states for general hospital beds and ICU beds per capita.
"It's sort of a challenging hospital bed situation to start with," he said. "We are up against it."
He also reported the delta variant surge has relaxed a bit and the number of coronavirus hospitalizations is lower than it's been in six weeks. The number of seriously ill people also will drop in a few weeks.
"So we continue to struggle with our ICU capacity in the state," he said.
At Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, spokesman Arturo Delgado said its ICU has been at capacity for several weeks with coronavirus and other patients. "Today we are at 111 percent and anticipate we will remain in this state for the next 24 hours," he said.
Scrase estimated only 1 percent to 1.5 percent of the state's hospital workers will refuse to get mandatory vaccinations for the disease and will step away from the profession. As of early this week, he said, 88 percent were fully vaccinated, 4 percent were partially vaccinated and 7 percent had received exemptions.
But being down 1 percent means everyone else must work that much harder, he said. And nurse staffing is a problem in the state in normal times.
The New Mexico Nurses Association referred Wednesday to a University of New Mexico health care staffing report this year that said the state has a registered nurse shortage of 6,223.
Jim Walton, a spokesman for the state Health Department, said "the request for additional nurses continues, [and] staffing issues certainly play a role in the shortage of beds during this present surge of infections."
Ross, state epidemiologist, said in the news conference that while it appears the delta variant surge is starting to decline, "We may be far from done with this surge."
Meanwhile, in the city of Las Vegas, N.M., Mayor Louie Trujillo issued an executive order Wednesday recommending all people, vaccinated or not, wear face masks in outdoor settings where distancing is impossible.
Ross said the value of masks is evident from a study in Arizona. The study showed students in schools that didn't require masks were 3.5 times more likely to have a coronavirus outbreak, Ross said, than schools that required masks from the start of the school year.
