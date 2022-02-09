New Mexico will use its own information to decide when to remove its coronavirus mask mandate, and that time hasn’t come, the state’s top health official said Wednesday.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said in a news conference he had been drilled Tuesday by residents who felt mask rule changes in New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and Oregon should compel New Mexico to lift its mandate immediately.
“By the time I got to work, my inbox was brimming,” he said.
Those other four states are dropping mandates Feb. 28 through March 31, Scrase said, adding that some of their announcements came with the caveat that a surge could change things.
New Mexico leaders will make a decision based on needs here, he said. Scrase said the state’s hospital emergency rooms, medical beds and intensive care units are full, and that omicron has hit children harder than previous variants did.
Hospitals administrators are “not sending the emails asking to end the mask mandate,” he said. New Mexico’s mandate generally calls for people to wear masks indoors in public places.
Scrase said New Mexico leaders are eager to lift the mandate.
“I had this conversation with the governor this morning at about 7:30,” he said. “We really are relying on New Mexico data.”
Scrase said he wouldn’t predict when New Mexico will ease its mask mandate.
He shared statistics showing pediatric cases of coronavirus in New Mexico spiked in January, indicating omicron is invasive in children.
He also showed a slide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said cloth masks reduce the odds of testing positive for the disease by 56 percent, surgical masks by 66 percent and N95/KN95 masks by 83 percent.
He said “masks are effective” and, further, “The state still is in hot water.”
“Y’know, we have to rely on evidence and not quotes from people,” Scracse said of retaining the mask mandate. And now, he said, is not the time to drop it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
It takes a special kind of dumb to look at the way New Mexico has handled the pandemic and conclude "Job well done! Let's keep up the mandates!" It's quite easy to understand why so many of you are failures.
Have fun! I moved last week. Haven’t worn a mask since, and I haven’t dropped dead yet.
You obviously have not moved on if you’re still reading this news. Glad to have one less anti-masker in the state.
Well I still have my subscription 😂.
The rest of the world is anti mask at this point, it’s called science.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
[thumbup]Yes, the results we want is reduced spread, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, that's not happening, but the results the politicians and political scientists like Scrase want are continued dictatorial control over the people, and promoting their own power-mad egos and careers, and for that result, they are spot on......
Sure, why not, it has worked so well, after all our deaths and hospitalization per capita are higher than Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri, etc. that never had them.
But wait, what about the election in November?
Kudos to Dr. Scrase. I agree that relaxing precautions now may be premature and suspect if we wait just a few more weeks, for hospitals to catch up, cases to come down further, and the weather to warm, we will enter the endemic phase and can start to relax restrictions. That's what happened between 1918 and 1920 with H1N1 influenza. If we go too fast, we invite another variant and a prolonged pandemic. The most ridiculous argument I have heard against masks in recent weeks came from an acquaintance who said, "if oxygen can get through, so can virus." Diatomic oxygen is about 50,000 times smaller than a virus, Additonally, viruses travel in droplets, several thousand to the droplet. Masks are designed to trap those droplets which they do pretty well. Stay the course, and thank you Dr. Scrase.
Glenn, Google coronavirus cases by state and look at the graphs for every. state. in. America. (And the world) I know you're sad everyone won't be under gov't control forever but psst: it's over.
Whenever I feel dismayed at how poor and crime-ridden this state is, I just visit the comments section here. Government good. Freedom bad. Me smart.
Thank you Glenn. Well said.[thumbup][thumbup]
Can you share any double blind studies showing how masks work? Efficacy? NO? Can't find it for some reason.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.