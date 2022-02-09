New Mexico will use its own information to decide when to remove its coronavirus mask mandate, and that time hasn’t come, the state’s top health official said Wednesday.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said in a news conference he had been drilled Tuesday by residents who felt mask rule changes in New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and Oregon should compel New Mexico to lift its mandate immediately.
“By the time I got to work, my inbox was brimming,” he said.
Those other four states are dropping mandates Feb. 28
through March 31, Scrase said, adding that some of their announcements came with the caveat that a surge could change things.
New Mexico leaders will make a decision based on needs here, he said. Scrase said the state’s hospital emergency rooms, medical beds and intensive care units are full, and that omicron has hit children harder than previous variants did.
Hospitals administrators are “not sending the emails asking to end the mask mandate,” he said. New Mexico’s mandate generally calls for people to wear masks indoors in public places.
Scrase said New Mexico leaders are eager to lift the mandate.
“I had this conversation with the governor this morning at about 7:30,” he said. “We really are relying on New Mexico data.”
Scrase said he wouldn’t predict when New Mexico will ease its mask mandate.
He shared statistics showing pediatric cases of coronavirus in New Mexico spiked in January, indicating omicron is invasive in children.
He also showed a slide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said cloth masks reduce the odds of testing positive for the disease by
56 percent, surgical masks by
66 percent and N95/KN95 masks by 83 percent.
He said “masks are effective” and, further, “The state still is in hot water.”
“Y’know, we have to rely on evidence and not quotes from people,” Scracse said of retaining the mask mandate. And now, he said, is not the time to drop it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.