New Mexico’s coronavirus trends look positive for now, although the state’s foremost health authority attached caveats to that assessment.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said Wednesday in a virtual news conference he had “mainly good news” about COVID-19.
He cited drops in case counts and hospitalizations, a letup in the pressure that many hospitals have faced and other factors.
Nevertheless, another variant is likely to roll in eventually, Scrase said.
Further, 10 New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe, are in the highest of three categories of risk laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The assessment is made based on COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations. The three-category system is a new CDC measure of community coronavirus intensity.
Residents of counties in the high category should consider wearing masks indoors in public places, make sure indoor spots are ventilated and consider other precautions, the CDC says.
“Everybody should be vaccinated,” Scrase added.
Statewide, numbers reflecting cases, hospital admissions and deaths have trended downward. There is either a respite from the disease or there soon will be, Scrase said, adding hospitals generally aren’t facing the crisis levels of patient loads they have endured for months.
“We still have some hospitals over 100 percent [capacity], particularly a couple in Albuquerque,” he said. But for the most part, “We are getting the relief we predicted in hospitals.”
Even as the omicron variant of the coronavirus seems to lose steam, however, Scrase noted some other variant likely will emerge to challenge patients and doctors.
“I think we should all expect that the respite is temporary,” he said.
What is different about this period of the pandemic, he said, is that now there are therapies such as pills and monoclonal antibodies to help fight the disease and limit the severity of illness.
Vaccinations, home tests and masks also give people a good deal of control over the situation, he said.
“I think we’re trying to fully arm every New Mexican,” Scrase said.
Asked if there could be a situation prompting the return of indoor mask mandates, he said it would have to be “a catastrophic situation.” The state lifted its mask mandate for most indoor places last month.
He said the disease put the state’s long-standing nurse shortage into the spotlight. “I think that problem is likely to get worse before it gets better.”
Salaries and other incentives need to be reconsidered for nurses, Scrase said, such as paying off nursing students’ higher education loans.
Other health professions that have obvious shortages include respiratory therapists and hospital pharmacists, he said, noting the health care workforce remains the key issue for hospitals during the pandemic.
