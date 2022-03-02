New Mexico's coronavirus trends look positive for now, although the state's foremost health authority attached numerous caveats to that assessment.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said Wednesday in a news conference he had "mainly good news" about COVID-19.
He cited drops in case counts and hospitalizations, and some letup in the pressure that many hospitals have faced.
"We still have some hospitals over 100 percent [capacity], particularly a couple in Albuquerque," Scrase said.
He said he hoped the near future would bring a "respite" from the disease.
But as the omicron variant of the coronavirus seems to lose steam, Scrase noted there probably will be some other variant to challenge patients and doctors.
"I think we should all expect that the respite is temporary," he said.
What is different, he said, is there now are therapies to help fight the disease and limit the severity of illness.
Vaccinations, home tests and masks also give people a good deal of control, he said. "I think we're trying to fully arm every New Mexican."
Asked if there could be a situation that would prompt a return to mask mandates, Scrase said it would have to be "a catastrophic situation." The state lifted its mask mandate in many indoor places last month.
He said the disease put a spotlight on the state's nursing shortage. "I think that problem is likely to get worse before it gets better."
Salaries and other incentives need to be reconsidered for nurses, Scrase said. Paying off nursing students' educational loans would be one incentive. Other health professions that have obvious shortages include respiratory therapists and hospital pharmacists, he said.
This is a developing story.
