New Mexico hospitals almost certainly will move into crisis care mode by the end of the year due to the growing spread of COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday.
With more than 1,000 patients now hospitalized for treatment of the illness, demand for medical care is outpacing the state's supply of hospital beds and health care staffing. This means health care providers will be forced to prioritize service based on which patients would benefit from it most, officials said.
"The only criteria is one's ability to survive infection," Human Services Secretary David Scrase announced during a virtual news conference on the state's plan to move to crisis standards of care. "That's the only thing that should be used to determine resource allocation."
Scrase said only 23 intensive care unit beds were available in hospitals statewide Tuesday morning. But he noted it's difficult to track bed numbers because of patient changes. Also, he said, some hospitals don't specify whether their available beds are for intensive care patients.
Scrase said the state's Medical Advisory Team is expected to recommend a crisis care approach to the Department of Health soon — a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is increasingly overwhelming the health care system.
Even if the number of New Mexicans who test positive for the novel coroavirus declines each day in the near future, "this could be something we have to deal with between now and the end of the year," he said.
So, who will be on the death panel set up to decide who lives and who dies?
