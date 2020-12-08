New Mexico health officials announced Tuesday they were preparing for an unprecedented shift in the delivery of inpatient treatment as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at over 900 daily — and often close to 1,000 — pushing the state's medical care system to the brink.
The crisis approach to hospital care, outlined in New Mexico's recently revised Crisis Standards of Care, would allow overwhelmed medical staff to focus on efforts that would "do the most good for the greatest number," the plan says.
"The only criteria is one's ability to survive infection," state Human Services Secretary David Scrase said in a virtual news conference. "That's the only thing that should be used to determine resource allocation."
Scrase said demand for medical care is outpacing the state's supply of hospital beds and health care staffing.
While the state was unable to release a daily report on coronavirus numbers Tuesday, due to an internet outage, Human Services spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter said 925 patients were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 171 with intubation.
Even if the daily count of new novel coronavirus infections drops in the coming days, Scrase said, the New Mexico Medical Advisory Team is expected to recommend the Department of Health implement the crisis standards by the end of the month.
The plan was initially developed in 2018 to deal with shorter-term hazards, such as natural disasters and biological, chemical and nuclear accidents. When the coronavirus pandemic began surging out of control in the state, health care leaders saw the need to update it and move to this triage approach as soon as possible.
Under the crisis plan, a number of factors will determine who should benefit first from available medical resources, such as whether a patient needs intensive care and the patient's chances of survival with the proper interventions.
The plan uses a color code to prioritize patients. Red indicates a life-threatening illness that requires immediate treatment, while yellow indicates a "serious but not life-threatening" condition in which a delay in treatment will not affect the outcome.
Green refers to "the walking wounded" — patients who take third priority.
The plan also has a color-coded scorecard for organ failure assessments, a procedure that would factor into any decision to ration health care if necessary.
"This event is a worldwide public health emergency, and we are at a stage where it is impacting the entire United States," said Michael Richards, vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of New Mexico Health System, during Tuesday's news conference.
"There really aren't places that have excess capacity to send patients to," he added.
Scrase and Richards stopped short of saying the plan could lead to a doctor declining treatment for a patient whose chances for recovery were slim in order to ensure treatment for someone with a better outlook.
But Richards said doctors will have to consider "acute" diseases, such as cancer or kidney disease, and therefore little chance of survival, when making decisions about COVID-19 patients.
"If we had to choose who would get a particular resource, it is based on their likelihood of them benefiting from the resource," he said.
Richards said medical professionals helped shape the plan based on "ethical issues on how we would use resources in a time of scarcity when demand exceeds capacity."
That's happening now, he and Scrase said.
Scrase said only 23 intensive care unit beds were available in hospitals statewide Tuesday morning. But he noted it's difficult to track bed numbers because of patient changes throughout the day. Also, he said, some hospitals don't specify whether their available beds are for general or intensive care patients.
Beds can fill up quickly.
On Friday, Scrase said, the state reported it had 20 to 30 beds intensive care beds available in the morning. By that afternoon, they were all full. "It's a very dynamic situation that changes by the hour."
Much hope rests on drug companies rolling out coronavirus vaccines.
New Mexico expects an initial shipment of 17,550 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine sometime this month. If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of the vaccine, those first doses will go to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.
Scrase said it could take some time for all New Mexico residents to get vaccine.
“Sixty to 70 percent of the population will likely be vaccinated toward the end of summer,” he said. “But not April or May."
NM can only accommodate 1000 patients for a Global pandemic or natural disaster????? Wow!!! Time to come up with a REAL plan and obtain some kind of stategy that does not consist of "Oh well they're gonna die at some point, might as well be now".
So, who will be on the death panel set up to decide who lives and who dies?
