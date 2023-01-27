Scrase_RGB.jpg

Human Services Secretary David Scrase discusses New Mexico’s sharp rise in COVID-19 cases Thursday during a new conference on Facebook Live. 

 Facebook Live

Dr. David Scrase, whose near-weekly briefings during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic often served as a barometer of the state's desperate fight against the virus, announced he will retire from state government late next month.

The announcement came late Friday afternoon, often a time when officials release surprising or disquieting news. Scrase, the Cabinet secretary of the state Human Services Department, is one of the few holdovers remaining from the original members of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Cabinet in early 2019.

In 2021 and 2022, Scrase did double duty. He ran Human Services while also heading the Department of Health on an interim basis in the maw of the pandemic, as the state's tenuous health care system teetered beneath the weight of critical cases.

