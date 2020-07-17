Whenever Thomas Mason welcomed Scottish actor Maurice Roëves to his home in Santa Fe, he knew it wouldn't be long before Roëves was on the floor, playing with Ricky, Mason's tri-colored Corgi.
Roëves' many roles in film, as tough and demanding characters, never captured the sweet demeanor the actor's close friends remember recall, Mason said.
Roëves — who lived part time in Santa Fe for the past several years with his wife, Vanessa Rawlings-Jackson — was known for his performances in 1992's The Last of the Mohicans, the long-running British TV show Doctor Who and Tutti Frutti, a BBC Scotland series.
He died Wednesday at the age of 83 after a lengthy illness.
"He was a really sweet guy and really funny," said Mason, who hosted Roëves and his wife on their first visit to Santa Fe 14 years ago. The two became close friends.
“They stayed here with us and that’s when I got to know him," Mason said. "He was a really sweet guy and really funny. We really hit it off right away.”
Roëves, known by friends as "Mo," was a prolific actor, appearing in more than 80 films and TV shows. He is one of a select group of actors to have appeared in both the sci-fi series Doctor Who and in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
He was born in 1937 in Sunderland, England, but grew up in Glasgow. After serving in the Royal Scots Greys Armored Corps, Roëves discovered his passion for acting. He began performing in local drama groups in Scotland before training at the Glasgow College of Dramatic Arts.
“It found him," Mason said of Roëves' acting career. "It was just second nature for him to be in front of people.”
People took notice of Roëves' natural talent under the spotlight after his first lead role, as Lorenzo in The Merchant of Venice, at Glasgow’s Citizen theater.
"I was heavily appreciated by the young schoolgirls at the time, the press jumped onto it and I was getting the Beatles treatment,” he said in a 2014 interview with the Glasgow Times.
“He wasn’t looking for the attention," Mason said of his friend, "but he would accept it graciously.”
Roëves and his wife immediately took to Santa Fe, Mason said. “On their first visit, they were thinking about getting a place. It was that quick."
Roëves became immersed in Western style — cowboy hats and turquoise-laden belt buckles — soon after purchasing a condo here.
“He was quite a picture. He did the whole turquoise thing, with belt buckles, cowboy boots and all that stuff," Mason said. "You had this really wonderful Scotsman who’s now adopting some of the local gear.”
Roëves' love for Santa Fe went far beyond appearances.
“He loved Santa Fe and made every effort to do everything he could while he was here. He loved to get to the Lensic [Performing Arts Center], the theater and every musical event. All of the things that are specific to Santa Fe,” Mason said.
Roëves' work ethic and over 60 years earned him the of respect from filmmakers and fans alike. But for his friends, it was never about the fame.
“It was always about having a nice time together and being friends without any of the trappings of the entertainment world,” Mason said.
“There was no sense of him being full of himself. He was a sweet, thoughtful guy. I’ll miss him dearly.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.