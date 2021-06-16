The third-wealthiest woman in the world has made the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in downtown Santa Fe $3 million richer.
The museum was among 286 “high-impact organizations” awarded $2.739 billion Tuesday by MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.
Scott last year donated $5 million to the Institute of American Indian Arts, but the most recent grant is the first she directed to the museum, museum Director Patsy Phillips said.
She added the Ford Foundation gave the museum $1.7 million last year. The museum’s annual budget is about $1 million.
Annual donations to the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts typically range between $100,000 and $150,000, Phillips said.
“This is really exceptional,” she said. “What’s great about these grants is they are unrestricted.”
Phillips said she was notified of the gift about three weeks ago but could not disclose the news until now.
“I was beside myself,” she said. “We don’t have extra funds, generally. We fundraise for specific projects.”
Scott announced the gifts Tuesday in a “Seeding by Ceding” essay on her blog followed by the list of 286 grantees. She has pledged to give away most of her fortune during her lifetime.
Scott wrote she wanted headlines to read: “286 Teams Empowering Voices the World Needs to Hear.”
“Because community-centered service is such a powerful catalyst and multiplier, we spent the first quarter of 2021 identifying and evaluating equity-oriented non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected,” she wrote. “The result was $2,739,000,000 in gifts to 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.”
Phillips does not have a grand announcement for how she wants to use the combined $4.7 million from Scott and the Ford Foundation.
“We have some ideas, but they are not out there,” she said. “I would say we have facility needs. We are in a building that is 100 years old. I’m not going to be specific. This allows us to look strategically at our future and how is it best to use these funds. I’m going to hire a facilitator to help us.”
Scott wrote she and her new husband, Dan Jewett, purposely made unrestricted gifts, meaning the organizations could best determine how best to use them.
“We chose to make relatively large gifts to the organizations named below, both to enable their work, and as a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others,” Scott wrote on her blog. “What do we think they might do with more cash on hand than they expected? Buy needed supplies. Find new creative ways to help. Hire a few extra team members they know they can pay for the next five years. Buy chairs for them. Stop having to work every weekend. Get some sleep.”
