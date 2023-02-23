Super Bowl Football

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while talking to Terry Bradshaw after Kansas City beat the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs won 38-35.

 Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

Two Republican senators proposing to designate the Monday after the Super Bowl an official holiday in New Mexico scored a touchdown Thursday with the Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee.

The committee endorsed Senate Bill 483, which would establish the second Monday in February as a legal holiday in the state called “Football Monday,” on a 4-2 vote.

“I think the holiday should be for the NBA championship,” joked Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi, who voted against the bill along with Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque.

