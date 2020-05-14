A cattle rancher who is the scion of a well-known political family will face a lawyer and three-term incumbent in the Democratic primary for House District 50, giving voters in the oddly shaped legislative district in the heart of New Mexico starkly different choices.
Rebecca “Becky” King Spindle is a married mother of four whose only political experience is serving on the board of the Moriarty-Edgewood School District for about the past 4½ years. But politics runs through her veins — and while campaigning she’s capitalizing on the fact that her grandfather was Bruce King, New Mexico’s longest-serving governor.
“It’s a weird time to campaign,” she said, referring to stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, “and I’m new, and I’m challenging an incumbent, so I need to use every tool I have in my toolbox to make myself stand out.”
Incumbent state Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, who is seeking a fourth term, is banking on his experience in the Legislature.
“You don’t have to be a lawyer to be in the Legislature, and certainly the majority of our Legislature is not. But like if you were going to be ambassador to Italy, it would really help if you spoke Italian,” McQueen, 52, said. “It’s not absolutely a job requirement because there would be translators and stuff, but it would help if you spoke the language, and I think I speak the language.”
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Christina Estrada and Libertarian Jerry D. Gage in November. Both are running unopposed in the primary.
King Spindle, 45, said she would bring real-life experience to the job, though she initially struggled to explain what experience made her qualified to be a state representative.
“I’m going to have to think about that one for a minute,” she said, adding she’s had family members who have served in that role that she can turn to for advice. They include her uncle, Gary King, a former state attorney general who served in the House for 12 years.
King Spindle requested a do-over the next day, saying she’s not one to brag about herself.
“The reason I am qualified to run for office and to hold it is I’m a hardworking mother of four, and I’m a leader in my community and my state and on the national level in my industry,” said King Spindle, only the second woman to serve on the board of the American Hereford Association.
“I care about the people who live here and want to help the governor and the other legislators guide us through these challenging times,” she added.
King Spindle is highly critical of McQueen, who she said is unresponsive to constituents of a district that’s 100 miles long and stretches across parts of four counties from Interstate 25 near Glorieta Mesa on the north to the town of Mountainair in the south.
“I don’t want to throw him under the bus too bad, but if he has opposing views [from his constituents], he just won’t see them,” she said.
McQueen takes umbrage with her characterization.
“My opponent has said I’m out of touch with parts of the district,” he said. “First of all, I don’t really think that’s true and secondly, I suppose that argument would go both ways. ... I obviously can’t agree with everyone all the time. But that being said, I really work hard to represent the interests of the district in the Legislature.”
The two candidates also sharply disagree about an increase in the state gasoline tax, which McQueen has tried unsuccessfully to raise in the past and intends to do again if reelected.
“Frankly, a lot of my Republican colleagues admit that we need to raise our gas tax because I think we’re fourth lowest in the nation,” he said.
“It would impact people who drive more — presumably they buy more gas — but the truth is our rural roads are among the worst. And when your roads are bad, you’re going over potholes. You’re getting blowouts. Your insurance goes up. I mean, the wear and tear on vehicles is substantial, and it needs to be addressed.”
Both candidates pledged to be budget hawks to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic and agreed investments in education will be a priority.
“I hope to protect education and teachers,” King Spindle said. “We just made so many gains with them. I’d hate for it all to be taken away.”
McQueen said he would bring back a number of bills he’s worked on in the past if reelected, including legislation requiring the automatic disclosure of capital outlay allocations and a bill to take state pensions away from corrupt public officials.
“I spent my first four years in the Legislature playing defense under [former Gov. Susana] Martinez, and then the past two years, suddenly we had a Democratic governor who believes in the same things that I believe in,” he said. “We had money coming in. ... We’re taking a huge budget hit, so a lot of that is going to change. The challenge is how do we keep moving New Mexico forward in a time of budget scarcity. That’s the challenge.”
