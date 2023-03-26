TAOS — When a parent is incarcerated, what happens to his or her child?

According to Siena Sanderson, the director of the Taos-based Nurturing Center, most of these children find themselves being raised by their grandparents or other family members.

About 11% of children nationwide have at least one parent in prison, according to the National Institute of Justice, the research arm of the U.S. Department of Justice. Locally, at Taos’ Enos Garcia Elementary School, almost 14% of students enrolled have at least one parent in prison “that we know of,” Sanderson said.