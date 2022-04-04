Fourteen students at Algodones Elementary School were evaluated by hospital medical staff Monday after officials learned they had consumed cannabis-infused candy, Bernalillo Public Schools announced in a statement on its website.
Parents were notified about the incident, and all of the students were "stable," the statement said.
The incident comes just three days after the state launched legal sales of recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older.
The school district, which oversees the elementary in nearby Algodones — a community of about 700 that lies 40 miles southwest of Santa Fe just off Interstate 25 — said in its statement one student brought THC-laden edibles to the school and shared them with others.
Superintendent Matthew Montaño said the district is investigating how the student obtained the "THC-infused candies" and if the student knew they were not meant for children.
He wasn't sure of the ages or grade levels of the students who ingested the cannabis candy, he said.
"I think this is something that all schools in New Mexico are going to have to grapple with with," Montaño said.
A student reported feeling ill around 1 p.m., which led to the discovery of the cannabis edibles, Montaño said, adding the kids were taken to a local hospital, where they were examined and then released.
A woman who answered the phone at Algodones Elementary School around 2:30 p.m. declined to comment.
Montaño shared an image of the candy discovered by school officials, which mimicked a colorful sour gummy roll commonly sold at candy shops.
"It is very clearly not meant to dissuade a child from thinking it is candy," he said.
Kids ingesting cannabis edibles has become a more common occurrence as more states have legalized recreational cannabis. New Mexico was the 18th state to approve legalization last year.
The American Association of Poison Control Centers reported more than 3,100 children, the majority 5 and younger, were exposed to a THC-infused edible in 2020, compared to just 187 in 2016.
The number is likely to be higher, considering many people might not report such an incident.
States also have taken steps to deter children from accessing edibles, putting rules in place barring packaging that mimics popular candy brands and requiring explicit labeling.
A similar incident occurred in New Mexico in 2018, when a fifth grader at the Albuquerque School of Excellence accidentally shared a box of edible gummy candies with four other students. At that time, cannabis products were only legally sold to patients in the state's Medical Cannabis Program.
Only one of the students reported feeling ill, while some said they were fine and others were "giggly," according to an Albuquerque Journal report on the incident.
Montaño said his district already had planned to hold town hall events with residents on a variety of subjects and now intends to include a discussion on cannabis.
"We have to deal with this from a straightforward position," Montaño said. "We have to be transparent."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So just to be clear, this was candy that was purchased on or after the 1st of April..? Because no medicinal marijuana was ever smoke or eaten before then..?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.